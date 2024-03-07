Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tracing its heritage to a restaurant in Berlin, Germany in 1989, GDK serves beef and chicken kebabs on their signature waffle toasted bread alongside a selection of sides including curry fries which hark back to the classic currywurst. On paper, it’s not hard to see why this would prove to be a recipe for success in the kebab-mad UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading down to the Preston branch of GDK, I was greeted by a clean and spacious restaurant decked out in the brand’s iconic black and orange livery. The place was well-populated by fellow kebab-fanatics all enjoying their meals as succulent pinwheels of meat slowly rotated in the kitchen. Again: what’s there not to love?

Plumping for an OG kebab meal with curry fries, the service was rapid, with a hefty and newly-carved - if slightly expensive at £10 - kebab soon spirited to my table. Initial impressions were very good indeed: the meat looked amazing, the salad was crispy and fresh, and the fries were happily dusted in curry powder.

Overall, the meal was very good indeed - the kebab meat itself was good; well-seasoned and plentiful. The salad was a nice addition, as was the garlic sauce on the side. The chips could have been slightly crisper, but they struck a nice balance between French fries and British chips, plus the powder on top was lovely.