We tried the global kebab taking Preston & the UK by storm at German Doner Kebab... here's our verdict
Tracing its heritage to a restaurant in Berlin, Germany in 1989, GDK serves beef and chicken kebabs on their signature waffle toasted bread alongside a selection of sides including curry fries which hark back to the classic currywurst. On paper, it’s not hard to see why this would prove to be a recipe for success in the kebab-mad UK.
Heading down to the Preston branch of GDK, I was greeted by a clean and spacious restaurant decked out in the brand’s iconic black and orange livery. The place was well-populated by fellow kebab-fanatics all enjoying their meals as succulent pinwheels of meat slowly rotated in the kitchen. Again: what’s there not to love?
Plumping for an OG kebab meal with curry fries, the service was rapid, with a hefty and newly-carved - if slightly expensive at £10 - kebab soon spirited to my table. Initial impressions were very good indeed: the meat looked amazing, the salad was crispy and fresh, and the fries were happily dusted in curry powder.
Overall, the meal was very good indeed - the kebab meat itself was good; well-seasoned and plentiful. The salad was a nice addition, as was the garlic sauce on the side. The chips could have been slightly crisper, but they struck a nice balance between French fries and British chips, plus the powder on top was lovely.
My only qualm was the waffle toasted bread. It was very nice, don’t get me wrong, but a core part of a really good kebab for me will always be a proper fresh naan bread - something baked in front of you and drenched in kebab meat juices and hummus. The addition of something like that to the meal would’ve made it perfect.