Steak. That wraps it up in one word and if you’re after something different you would be hard pressed not to try a cooked-to-your-own-liking slab of sirloin (or rump, fillet, t-bone...) at your table, on a sizzling volcanic stone.

We couldn’t take the kids (two of them at least) it’s for 14 year olds and above and quite right. I wouldn’t have relaxed for a second watching our two youngest with a red hot fiery stone in front of them.

It’s quite a techy restaurant. From booking online I immediately received a confirmation email and followed up with a text reminder nearer the time.

We didn’t need any reminding, however, we looked forward to what was the highlight of the week.

It’s a big place and was fairly busy. Our reserved table was in the window overlooking the sea.

Looked after by one of the friendly staff, the whole cooking your own steak process was explained to us, including how we could use the QR code to book the two-course special. Couldn’t get that working though… so we ordered the conventional way, albeit through the keyboard of a tablet.

The menu was just right, not a choice which overwhelms but plenty to pour over and discuss before making our choices.

I settled for the Creamy Garlic Mushrooms at £6.80. A filling portion of button mushrooms tossed in garlic butter, finished with cream and served on toasted bread. Very nice.

Mr L went for Crispy Halloumi served with a tangy onion relish at £6.95. We were both impressed by the portion sizes for starters, quite filling but worked well with what was to come.

It had to be the steak for main course but the menu offered a great choice of burgers, fish and exotic burgers such as crocodile and zebra.

So we asked for an 8oz rump and 8oz sirloin with chunky chips, two sauces, peppercorn and a blue cheese one and a side order of onion rings. We were told that the garlic mushrooms and rump steak were on the two courses for £17.99 - the rump was £12.99 alone so the offer was good value.

Beautiful steaks ready for the hot stone

Two sizzling stones came first – the pleasant smell from the stone reminded us of a sauna - followed by two superb steaks beautifully presented and ready to cook alongside the chips and steak sauces.

It was fun to be honest. Mr L thinks he’s top chef when it comes to steak cooking whilst I blend into the background as chief chopper and wine pourer in our own kitchen. So he stuck to his four minutes either side, which to be fair, was perfect. I sliced it up, as advised by the staff, and cooked each piece to my liking. Only downside was the lack of side salad but there were plenty of onion rings.

We browsed the dessert menu but we were too full to even consider anything else.

The whole meal including a couple of drinks came to £59. We’d had an impressive evening.

The Stone Grill is located at 272-274 Queen's Promenade, FY2 9HD. Contact 01253 595199

You can book a table or view the menu here

