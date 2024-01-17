January can often spell the start of something different – and I’m not talking about a new year’s resolution to hit the gym.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After all the turkey and stuffing over the festive period, our taste buds are ready for something that packs a punch in flavour levels.

So craving a bit of spice, I decided to take the family to Mexican restaurant Cinco’s, on Breck Road, which has become a firm favourite among diners in Poulton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colourful and vibrant interior is a perfect match for the food on offer – from traditional tacos, fajitas, and quesadillas to hearty enchiladas and burritos.

Cinco's Mexican restaurant in Poulton

Mexican style skulls adorn the walls and there are stacks of sombreros handed out to guests so they can really throw themselves into the fiesta vibe.

The background music is an uplifting mix of Buena Vista Social Club and songs the younger generation might recognise like Un Poco Loco from hit film, Coco.

We were welcomed by the friendly staff and shown to our window table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The waiter who served us was incredibly attentive – bringing crayons to keep the children entertained and promptly serving our drinks.

Sombrero fun

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was our first visit to the restaurant and we were immediately impressed.

We’d always thought the menu wouldn’t be suitable for our youngest children aged four and 10. But how wrong could we be.

The menu boasts some brilliant choices for children who may not like spicy food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 14s can feast on burgers, quesadillas filled with chicken and cheese, mozzarella sticks, chicken nuggets, or flautas which are rolled fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese and pico de gallo. All served with fries and priced at £6.

Colourful, Mexican themed interior

To start we shared the Cinco’s Sharing Nachos (£12) – nachos topped with cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream. The perfect feast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hubby chose enchiladas: three rolled white corn tortillas filled with barbecue pulled pork and accompanied with Mexican rice, pinto beans and sour cream (£15.50). The filling was gloriously tender, sweet and sticky while the tortillas were covered with a mole sauce – a rich dark sauce made from chillies, nuts, spices and chocolate with a lovely shine to it.

I opted for the chef’s special chimichanga – and was so pleased I did. A large deep fried rolled flour tortilla was filled with tinga chicken and topped with cheese, roqueta sauce and guacamole salad. Plus there was well seasoned Mexican rice and pinto beans on the side. Every mouthful was packed with flavour and the roqueta sauce had just the right amount of spice. Delicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our 10-year-old son tucked into the homemade succulent chicken nuggets and chips while our youngest chose the chicken and cheese quesadillas. Both dishes were thoroughly enjoyed; my only suggestion would be a side of salad sticks as a little addition.

Nachos to share

For dessert, the children devoured churros and ice cream.

The bill came to £61.50 with drinks, and we were pleasantly surprised that there was an offer running which meant the children’s meals were free before 7pm.

With massive portions and a huge side order of fun – I’m not ashamed to admit that we didn’t need much encouragement to don the sombreros – we’re already planning a return visit for the hubby’s birthday.