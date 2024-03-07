Watch our video review of the kebab taking the UK and the world by storm at German Doner Kebab...

I went out to see if German Doner Kebab’s classic OG kebab compared to Preston’s finest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:50 GMT
Keen to find out why GDK has taken the UK by storm and to have a taste of the good stuff that keeps hungry punters coming back, we went out to try it for ourselves.

Tracing its heritage to a restaurant in Berlin, Germany in 1989, GDK serves beef and chicken kebabs on their signature waffle toasted bread alongside a selection of sides including curry fries which hark back to the classic currywurst. On paper, it’s not hard to see why this would prove to be a recipe for success in the kebab-mad UK.

