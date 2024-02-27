Watch how to make a really easy 4-ingredient mousse for National Strawberry Day
Whip up these easy and delicious mousse to celebrate National Strawberry Day.
Tuesday, February 27 marks National Strawberry Day!
People across the country will indulge in a variety of strawberry-themed treats today, from classic fresh strawberries and cream to jams, smoothies and more!
Looking for a tasty way to make the most of these succulent and sweet summer berries?
Watch the video above to find out how to make a really easy 4-ingredient strawberry mousse.
All you need is fresh strawberries, mini marshmallows, some caster sugar and double cream!