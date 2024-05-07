Watch as I review food from an award-winning Lancashire hotel, The Royal at Heysham!

The hotel has won multiple local awards but did its restaurant reach the same standards?
By Sam Quine
Published 7th May 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Royal at Heysham is a 3 star hotel located in Heysham right next to the Morecambe beach.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Its coastal charm and intimate pub-like atmosphere are two of its main sell points as the hotel attracts people from across Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With all this in mind I wanted to see how food at both their dinner and breakfast service tasted and if it reached the same levels as its comfort.

So watch as I take a trip to The Royal at Heysham’s restaurant to experience its atmosphere, take in its aesthetics and most importantly try its menu.

Related topics:FoodHotelLancashireHeyshamfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.