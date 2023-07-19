Want the Barbie experience? These are the pinkest places to visit in Blackpool

Here are some of the prettiest pink places in Blackpool including hotels, bars and – even a selfie-station where you can become your own doll, as the Barbie movie opens in cinemas later this week (from July 21).
With the Barbie film set to be released on Friday (July 21), the popularity of pink places has reached an all time high. People are dressing pink, eating pink and talking pink - and you can join in with the fun!
If you are hoping to embrace Barbiecore, there are several pink inspired venues in the resort to help you get those on-trend Instagram shots.
Undefined: readMore
1. wbegnews-pink-nw.jpg
Barbie comes to Blackpool Photo: Hello Roomz/Selfie Town
2. wbegnews-barbiepink-nw.jpg
Where better to immerse yourself in Barbie-core than at Selfie Town? Located in Viva Blackpool, you can pose for pics in a range of dream-house style mini-rooms, including a hot pink bathroom, ballpool, and even a life-size box where you can be your own Barbie. Photo: Selfie Town
3. wbegnews-helloroomz-nw.jpg
Overlooking Blackpool Pleasure Beach on the promenade, this modern hotel has communal spaces that we think Barbie would love. The reception and bar areas are decorated in a vibrant palette of pinks and purples, with funky neon signs to match. Hello Roomz is at 557-559 New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1NF, Photo: Hello Roomz
4. wbegnews-helloroomz2-nw.jpg
Hello Roomz is decorated with a vibrant palette of pinks and purples - perfect for those Barbie-themed Instagram photos.
557-559 New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1NF, Photo: Hello Roomz
5. wbegnews-tiffanys-nw.jpg
Tiffany's Hotel is known as the pinkest hotel in Blackpool - not only is it pink on the outside, it also has pink guest rooms too! 250-262 North Promenade Photo: Tiffany's Hotel
6. wbegnews-pinkbloom-nw.jpg
The Bloom Bar on North Pier has some tasteful pink decor, and is a good place to go for cocktails and gin - overlooking the sea. Photo: Bloom