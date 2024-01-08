'Lettuce Lady' will be opposite Blackpool Tower this Tuesday, from 12pm, to encourage everyone to go vegan for “Veganuary” and beyond.

It comes as Blackpool was just revealed to be one of the least vegan cities in the UK. PETA Senior Campaigns Manager, Kate Werner, said: "Today, supermarkets and restaurants have heaps of delicious vegan options, meaning it’s never been easier to choose kindness over cruelty. PETA encourages everyone to turn over a new leaf by going vegan in 2024 to benefit animals, the planet, and their own health.”