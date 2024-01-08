Blackpool named one of the meatiest towns in UK as PETA announce Veganuary publicity stunt
PETA is hoping that meat-loving Blackpool residents will take a leaf out of ‘Lettuce Lady’s recipe book this Veganuary, in a publicity stunt on the Tower Headlands.
A PETA spokesperson will be dressed in an animal- and climate-friendly outfit made entirely of leafy greens, and will greet passers-by opposite Blackpool Tower.
'Lettuce Lady' will be opposite Blackpool Tower this Tuesday, from 12pm, to encourage everyone to go vegan for “Veganuary” and beyond.
It comes as Blackpool was just revealed to be one of the least vegan cities in the UK. PETA Senior Campaigns Manager, Kate Werner, said: "Today, supermarkets and restaurants have heaps of delicious vegan options, meaning it’s never been easier to choose kindness over cruelty. PETA encourages everyone to turn over a new leaf by going vegan in 2024 to benefit animals, the planet, and their own health.”
Veganuary is an annual global campaign that promotes going vegan for the month of January to help animals, slash greenhouse gas emissions, and improve one’s personal health.