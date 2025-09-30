Two Blackpool restaurants given TripAdvisor travellers choice accreditation

Two Blackpool restaurants have been named among the best in the world after Zest of India and A Se Anar were both awarded Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice accolades for this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of Blackpool’s finest dining spots have earned coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for this year - Zest of India and A Se Anar.

Both restaurants now stand proudly in the top 10% of eateries worldwide a reflection of their dedication and unwavering support from their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant Head Chef and ownerof Zest of India - Abir Chowdhury. | Trip Advisor

For Zest of India this award is a milestone moment. The restaurant Head Chef and owner, Abir Chowdhury, 42, shared its excitement: “We did it! We are thrilled to share that Zest of India has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025, placing us in the Top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

“This incredible recognition is only possible because of you - our amazing customers and supporters.”

Local customer Patricia rated Zest of India 5 stars on TripAdvisor and said: “We had the buffet, it was well cooked very tasty and lovely staff who were all very friendly. The decor was beautiful.”

Over on Highfield Road A Se Anar is also celebrating. For owner Renuka Morris the award is as much for the community as it is for the restaurant itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 5 on June 26. | Google

She said: “This one I will credit to our guests and communities. It’s been two years here on Highfield Road and it’s such a close-knit community. This recognition is definitely because of the reviews - hence the reward.”

Morris highlights how Highfield Road is fast becoming a “foodie street” in South Shore with A Se Anar drawing visitors not only from across the UK but also internationally, with diners travelling from Sweden, Italy and the US.

Her philosophy is rooted in hospitality, she said: “It’s not just the food that’s Indian, it’s the hospitality that’s Indian. We always put guests first - the guest is akin to god and that ethos is why people keep coming back.”

A Se Anar has also enjoyed two consecutive years in the Good Food Guide Top 100 Restaurants list. Its popular monthly supper clubs, featuring creative tasting menus, live acoustic music and innovative dishes like momo dumplings, sell out weeks in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local customer Paul rated A Se Anar 5 stars on TripAdvisor, he said: “The quality of the food and service is always first-class. The menu is focused and very well curated with weekly specialty dishes.

“We've never had a dish that disappointed. The ingredients are always fresh and the spices are perfectly balanced. The staff are professional and efficient and the elegant, modern atmosphere makes it ideal for both a casual dinner and a special occasion.”

These evenings give Morris the chance to showcase new flavours and experiences for her guests.