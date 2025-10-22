Twelve Restaurant celebrates another AA Rosette award as owners Paul Moss and Caroline Upton announced the sale of their much-loved Fylde coast venue after 25 years earlier this year - shifting focus to their fast-growing events business.

Celebrations and reflections are in full swing at Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar in Marsh Mill Village as the acclaimed Fylde coast venue marks the arrival of yet another prestigious AA Rosette plate - a testament to years of culinary excellence.

The award which the restaurant has proudly held since 2006 alongside a Michelin Bib Gourmand is a familiar accolade for the team but remains just as meaningful each time it arrives.

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for the restaurant said: “Our new AA Rosette plate has arrived. Another one to add to the collection and we couldn’t be prouder.

“We’ve held this award for many years now, but it still feels just as special every single time. Huge thanks to our incredible kitchen team, bar and front of house - none of this would be possible without each and every one of you. Here’s to the continued passion, hard work, and heart behind it all.”

However, the celebration comes as a bittersweet chapter begins for the restaurant. After 25 years of running one of the region’s most respected dining destinations, husband-and-wife owners Paul Moss and Caroline Upton have announced their decision to put the business up for sale earlier this year.

Caroline said: “March marked twenty-five years since we started the restaurant from scratch. It has given us the best years of our lives and we’ve made friends and memories that will last forever. But after a quarter of a century, it’s time to turn the page.”

The pair now plan to fully focus on their thriving events business, Twelve Event Management which they launched 15 years ago in response to increasing demand for off-site catering.

Now managing over 200 events annually the company serves weddings, private parties and corporate functions at venues including The River Barn, The Glass House and historic Browsholme Hall.

Despite industry challenges in recent years including the pandemic and rising costs Twelve has remained resilient and the success of its catering arm has proven too significant to ignore.

Caroline said: “The restaurant will always have a special place in our hearts, but we felt the event catering opportunity was just too big to miss.”

Twelve has held a prized Michelin Bib Gourmand and 2 AA rosettes since 2006.

The sale of the restaurant is being handled by Kays Commercial Estate Agents in Blackpool as the team looks to the future with both nostalgia and excitement.