From classics like Lancashire Hotpot to more modern twists such as goat’s cheese, the North West is famous for its food.
Himself born and raised in the great county of Lancashire, Chris Bury is the head chef at Lancashire’s award-winning Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston and, having previously worked at Claridge's and Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck, recently penned a piece one all the great culinary delights his home region has to offer for BBC Good Food. Here’s what he recommended...
1. Lancashire Hot Pot
Lancashire hot pot is the quintessential Lancastrian food. Photo: Submit
2. Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash can trace its roots back as far as the 14th century Photo: Other
3. Goat's Cheese
Capra Products goat's cheese, produced by Gill and Martin McManaman on their small farm near Preston, is earning a reputation as some of the UK's finest Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Parkin
A traditional ginger cake whose provenance is disputed between Lancashire and Yorkshire, parkin is flavoured with syrupy molasses, oatmeal, and warm spices, making it the perfect autumn treat. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Chorley Cakes
Traditional flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes, Chorley cakes are one of the area's most famous sweet treats Photo: Julian Brown
6. Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimp
A mouth-watering treat, Morecambe's flavoursome potted shrimps are one of the area's more famous delicacies Photo: Paul Heyes