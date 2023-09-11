News you can trust since 1873
Top 10 foods to try in Lancashire according to BBC Good Food

From classics like Lancashire Hotpot to more modern twists such as goat’s cheese, the North West is famous for its food.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:09 BST

Himself born and raised in the great county of Lancashire, Chris Bury is the head chef at Lancashire’s award-winning Cartford Inn in Little Eccleston and, having previously worked at Claridge's and Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck, recently penned a piece one all the great culinary delights his home region has to offer for BBC Good Food. Here’s what he recommended...

Lancashire hot pot is the quintessential Lancastrian food.

1. Lancashire Hot Pot

Lancashire hot pot is the quintessential Lancastrian food. Photo: Submit

Corned beef hash can trace its roots back as far as the 14th century

2. Corned Beef Hash

Corned beef hash can trace its roots back as far as the 14th century Photo: Other

Capra Products goat's cheese, produced by Gill and Martin McManaman on their small farm near Preston, is earning a reputation as some of the UK's finest

3. Goat's Cheese

Capra Products goat's cheese, produced by Gill and Martin McManaman on their small farm near Preston, is earning a reputation as some of the UK's finest Photo: Simon Hulme

A traditional ginger cake whose provenance is disputed between Lancashire and Yorkshire, parkin is flavoured with syrupy molasses, oatmeal, and warm spices, making it the perfect autumn treat.

4. Parkin

A traditional ginger cake whose provenance is disputed between Lancashire and Yorkshire, parkin is flavoured with syrupy molasses, oatmeal, and warm spices, making it the perfect autumn treat. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Traditional flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes, Chorley cakes are one of the area's most famous sweet treats

5. Chorley Cakes

Traditional flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes, Chorley cakes are one of the area's most famous sweet treats Photo: Julian Brown

A mouth-watering treat, Morecambe's flavoursome potted shrimps are one of the area's more famous delicacies

6. Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimp

A mouth-watering treat, Morecambe's flavoursome potted shrimps are one of the area's more famous delicacies Photo: Paul Heyes

