It's only problem is it is on the snug side to say the least, and its popularity can sometimes mean securing a table is trickier than getting a ticket to a singles final at Wimbledon.

But the good news is, Restaurant Tiziano by Ambrosini's has recently opened on nearby Harrowside.

It has a few more tables and looks set to be a very welcome new addition to the local dining scene.

The interior of Tiziano is traditional

Our visit on a sunny Sunday evening found the place already buzzing with customers but we were greeted at the entrance and taken straight to our table.

The ambience is of an old-school restaurant with vintage wooden cabinets and good solid furniture.

A further pleasant surprise after eating at several venues where pasta and pizza no longer represent a cheaper night out, is the prices are reasonable.

Pizza and pasta prices range from between around £10 to just under £14, with favourites spaghetti, carbonara and margherita pizza coming in at just under a tenner.

Caprese salad

The drinks list was also good value, with our bottle of red Italian Merlot delivering a very pleasant taste to our palate, while we also had tap water at the table.

Considering our appetisers, we swerved the usual garlic bread, and went for a bowl of olives to share.

My husband Clive then chose the Caprese salad as his starter which was packed with juicy tomatoes and mozzarella.

My homemade chicken liver pate served with crusty bread and a pot of pickle also hit the mark.

spaghetti puttanesca

There is plenty of choice on the pizza and pasta front, ravioli to risotto, salmon to spicy sausage - something to meet everyone's taste.

Diners can also choose from a specials board and Clive opted for the sea bass fillets in a light tomato sauce, with garlic, white wine and cherry tomatoes served with roast potatoes and vegetables.

His verdict was while it didn't blow him away, the sea bass had a good consistency and was moist to the taste.It was accompanied by a good mix of vegetables, heartily enjoyed.

I also veered towards the sea in my choice, with the spaghetti puttanesca which is one of my favourite sauces, thanks to the anchovies and capers in particular.

Sea bass

It did not disappoint. I love the strong flavour of anchovies, and in this dish they were perfectly complemented by the tomato-based sauce.

Often I find a plate of pasta overwhelming, but on this occasion I managed to clear my plate.

This did mean we were too full for desserts, but for those who were tempted, Italian favourite tiramisu is on the menu.

We rounded off our meal with a couple of cappuccinos instead.

Service was excellent throughout as the waiters ensured all customers were looked after.

It felt like a proper neighbourhood restaurant, with families enjoying get togethers across the generations, and friends sharing greetings across the room.Ambrosini's has built up an excellent reputation in this part of the town for offering good food and finding inspiration from across Italy for its dishes.

From our visit, it appears this same underlying principle has been adopted at Tiziano and should set the new venture on course for similar success.