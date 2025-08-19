These are the brands being talked about on social media 🍷

‘Chicken wine’ is the most talked about wine on TikTok

Other viral wine brands include; Whispering Angel, XXL Moscato

A wine expert has shared whether the wines are worth the hype

Alongside the dancing, comedy skits and much more… TikTok has also become the app for ‘winefluencers’ to share their recommendations on the best bottles to try.

The iconic ‘chicken wine’ gathered popularity following virality on TikTok, and is still up there as one of the ultimate summer rosé wines.

La Vieille Ferme is a French wine brand, which has been affectionately nicknamed ‘chicken wine’ for its chicken illustration on the label. The brand gained popularity on TikTok, especially its rosé offering.

Wine expert shares the top 6 TikTok viral wines - are they worth the hype? | Adobe Stock

But it is not the only wine brand that has got people talking on TikTok. John Kelliher, wine expert at Grapeline Wine Tours , has shared the top six wines which have gone viral on TikTok, and whether or not they are worth the hype.

John says: ““Viral wines can open the door to discovery, but it’s what’s in the glass that counts. Whispering Angel and Miraval back the buzz with elegance and craft, while Spicy Sauvignon Blanc and bottles of XXL Moscato are more about the spectacle. While they’re fun, bold, and perfect for certain moments, not all of them are built to impress beyond the trend.

“At the end of the day, the best wine is the one that surprises you, lingers on your palate, and keeps you reaching for another sip, whether it’s viral or not.”

La Vieille Ferme Rosé (Chicken Wine)

As mentioned above, ‘chicken wine’ is one of the most popular wines discussed on TikTok. With notes on red berries, citrus and peaches, the pale rosé offering is a summer staple. John says: “It’s fresh, consistent and stylish without pretension – a true ‘chill’ wine.”

Whispering Angel Rosé

Another rosé offering is by the brand Whispering Angel. While the brand has gone viral for its aesthetic bottle, its flavour has also been praised with floral and fruity notes. John says: “Whispering Angel delivers on its reputation with its crisp, restrained, and beautifully structured taste.”

Spicy Sauvignon Blanc Hack

Spicy Sauvignon Blanc Hack has gone viral for being a unique, fiery twist on wine with a kick to it. It is highly recommended on TikTok, especially to those who love a spicy alcoholic drink. John says: “It exaggerates the green pepper notes in sauvignon. Not for the faint of palate.”

XXL Moscato

With bold flavours and 16% of alcohol volume, XXL Moscato is available in different flavours with mango, peach, and tropical bubbles. It is recommended to fans of sweet wines. John says: “It’s not subtle, but it’s loads of fun. A sugar bomb with serious fanfare.”

Miraval Rosé

Miraval Rosé (courtesy of actor Brad Pitt) is frequently talked about on TikTok. It has notes of stone fruit and exotic florals with a saline finish. John says: “Elegantly structured and aromatic, it’s a fine representation of the region.”

Rosorange (Aldi’s Rosé-Orange Hybrid)

Orange wines have been climbing up the ranks of beloved summer wines, and this hybrid between a rosé and an orange wine ticks both boxes. With flavours of candied citrus, it is recommended to those wanting to give orange wine a go. John says: “Fun and slightly edgy, Rosorange is great for entry-level orange wine fans.”

