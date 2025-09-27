Three Piers Blackpool Cookhouse & Pub launches an exciting new menu

Three Piers Cookhouse & Pub has launched its new menu with mains from £5 and a range of starters and desserts available all week.

A local Blackpool pub has launched its new menu offering mains from just £5 and a selection of desserts and starters to complement the dishes.

The menu is available Monday to Friday from 12pm to 6pm and includes a variety of pub classics aimed at providing quality meals at an accessible price.

The new offering features traditional favourites such as crispy hand-battered Fish & Chips, juicy burgers, smothered chicken, fish pie fishcake and a BLT folded flatbread. There are also lighter options to cater to a broad range of tastes.

The menu has been developed in collaboration with selected producers to ensure each dish is fresh and responsibly sourced.

The lunch menu is designed to appeal to a variety of customers from workers seeking a midday meal to friends and families enjoying an early dinner.

New menu launch at Three Piers Cookhouse and Pub.

By offering affordable options alongside traditional pub favourites the venue hopes to attract a wider audience while maintaining the quality of its dishes.

Owner Thomas Walker said: “We have been keeping a surprise up our sleeves, our new menu launching is here. We launched it three days ago and it’s really popular.

“We have also brought back our lunchtime menu too, with a few new dishes including drinks, burgers and desserts.”