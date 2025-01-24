This Lancashire seaside town pizza is the cheapest I’ve ever had in 2,000 reviews... I'm perplexed!
Matthew Binge, who runs the hugely successful Food Review Club (FRC) social media brand, recently came to Lancashire to try what he has described as ‘the cheapest pizza’ he’s ever had in his entire career as a social media food reviewer.
Heading up to Gizmo’s on Albert Road in Morecambe, the FRC were visibly taken aback by the cheap price of the pizza, which they picked up during the beloved local takeaway’s half-price happy hour (running every weekday from 4pm to 5pm) for just £2.85.
“Right, pizza review time,” said Binge. “This is the cheapest pizza I’ve ever had in 2,000-odd reviews. We’re at Gizmo’s here in Morecambe and this pizza was £2.85. It’s happy hour on a Tuesday - normally it’s only £5.70 but I got it half price.
“Now, I’ve had mixed reviews about this place, but there are people here saying it’s brilliant and it’s stacked by the way…” added Binge, opening up his takeaway box to reveal the pizza inside. “Without being horrible, first impressions are that part of me thinks it does look like a two-pound pizza. It’s very garlicky, a little bit weird looking… I’m a bit perplexed!
“Ground-breaking or rock bottom?” Binge asks. “I’m not sure. Morecambe, let’s try your pizza.” Just then he checks the colour of the dough on the underside of the pizza. “Oh, no. I’ve seen more colour on a dead body. That looks like it’s been cooked with a hair-dryer. Look, for the money when you’re feeding a family, I’m all for it.”
Taking his first bite, Binge appears to be mildly impressed. “The dough is super soft, like the colour of the pizza, it just hasn’t had the heat to active the dough,” he says. “That being said, there is a bit of flavour to the sauce. It just tastes like a cheap tasty little pizza. For the money, it’s not bad at all - tomato’s good, cheese isn’t bad at all, got lots of Italian herbs.
“The dough isn't very good - it’s just a bit soft and underdone, but for £2.85, am I grumbling? Probably not. Little Tuesday night treat for the kids - and for that reason, Gizmo’s, respect. It’s very hard to be super-critical when you get so much value. I don’t think they’re trying to be anything they’re not.
“They’re a really busy shop knocking out stuff like this to a lot of people who probably enjoy this type of scran half-price. You’ve got to be some kind of Herbert to really nail down this kind of stuff for this kind of price - there’s a time and a place for all kinds of food - this is not fancy but it’s not trying to be, it’s value.
“And, do you know what? The sauce on this pizza is red-hot - love it! A little bit more colour, a little bit more time, a bit more heat in the oven, I think you could transform this pizza. Time for a score: Gizmo’s here in Morecambe, home of Tyson Fury, my spirit animal, gets a price-considered 5.3.”
