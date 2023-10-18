News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Blackpool ‘Kebab King’ dies aged 77
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

This is the moment Lancashire reporter takes on 'Michelin-starred' toastie recipe by Northcotes' Lisa Goodwin-Allen and Warburtons

I’ve had worse days at work.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

When I was challenged to reacreate Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s ‘ultimate’ cheese and tomato toastie, I was all in.

I didn’t realise it would take me more than two hours and would take me on a tour of supermarkets, but here we are.

But it was great fun to do, and if you want to know more about how I got on, click here.

Related topics:LancashireMichelinWarburtons