This Blackpool fish & chips is so big it's a food challenge! You even get a t-shirt saying ‘I am the Papa’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Heading down to the Fylde Coast from his native North East, Kyle visited both Meat 'N' Plaice on Central Drive and Papa’s on the Promenade, claiming that these two establishments featured the cheapest and most expensive fish and chips respectively he could find in Blackpool.
At Meat 'N' Plaice, Kyle got a medium haddock and chips for £7.99, although haddock and chips is listed as being £8.99 on the restaurant’s JustEat menu. Unfortunately, the competitive eater was not impressed.
“No salt, no vinegar - not a massive fan of that…” he said. “There’s the fish; the batter’s really soggy on the bottom - I’ve literally just got this. It’s like mush, the bottom and the top are just soggy but, to be fair, it’s quite nice white fish but the batter is disgusting. Next up, the chips… the chips are solid - crispy, fluffy in the middle, decent chippy chips.”
Heading over to the Promenade, Kyle then visited Papa’s Fish and Chips to sample the well-known establishment’s gargantuan £18.99 ‘Big Papa’ haddock.
“It’s basically a little food challenge for £18.99 but you can pay an extra £1 and get your own souvenir t-shirt saying ‘I am the Papa’,” said Kyle. “This [food] looks beautiful, plenty of chips on there and this bit of haddock is massive. Look at this batter… oh wow, proper thick batter and lovely nice white fish. Oh yeah, little bit greasy though.
“I’m trying some of their house-made curry sauce, mushy pas, and tartare sauce, lovely stuff. Solid chips as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.