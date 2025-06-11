Here are 11 of the best buffets in and around Blackpool to enjoy

From all-you-can-eat classics to hidden gems serving up global flavours, we’ve rounded up the top buffet spots in and around Blackpool that are guaranteed to satisfy every appetite.

Whether you're fuelling up after a day on the Promenade or looking for a feast that won’t break the bank, Blackpool has no shortage of buffet options to tempt you.

Plenty of sizzling Chinese spreads to indulgent carveries and international cuisine under one roof, these top buffet picks offer quality, quantity and great value, all within easy reach of the Fylde coast.

Blessing house / 16 The Crescent, St Annes FY8 1SZ / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5.

China Red / 15-19 Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.3 stars out of 5.

Jade Delight / 69 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5.

Great Wall / 29 - 33 Bold Street, Fleetwood FY7 6BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.2 stars out of 5.

Michael’s Indian Restaurant / 108 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton FY5 4AF / Google reviewers have scored the business 4 stars out of 5.

