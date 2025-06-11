Whether you're fuelling up after a day on the Promenade or looking for a feast that won’t break the bank, Blackpool has no shortage of buffet options to tempt you.
Plenty of sizzling Chinese spreads to indulgent carveries and international cuisine under one roof, these top buffet picks offer quality, quantity and great value, all within easy reach of the Fylde coast.
1. Hungry?
There are plenty of all-you-can-eat options in and around Blackpool. Photo: Google
2. Blessing house
Blessing house / 16 The Crescent, St Annes FY8 1SZ / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5. Photo: Google
3. China Red
China Red / 15-19 Queen's Square, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.3 stars out of 5. Photo: Google
4. Jade Delight
Jade Delight / 69 Bond Street, Blackpool FY4 1BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.5 stars out of 5. Photo: Google
5. Great Wall
Great Wall / 29 - 33 Bold Street, Fleetwood FY7 6BW / Google reviewers have scored the business 4.2 stars out of 5. Photo: Google
6. Michael’s Indian Restaurant
Michael’s Indian Restaurant / 108 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton FY5 4AF / Google reviewers have scored the business 4 stars out of 5. Photo: Google
