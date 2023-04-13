These are some of the highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool according to Google reviews

The vast majority of places in Blackpool have a pub or two … or three!

But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?

Well, courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.

Here are the highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool, according to Google reviews ...

2 . Anchorsholme The Golden Eagle on Warren Drive has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 1,300 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bispham The Albion on Red Bank Road has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 516 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Bloomfield Bloomfield Brewhouse on Ansdell Road has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 547 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

