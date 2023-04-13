These are some of the highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool according to Google reviews
The vast majority of places in Blackpool have a pub or two … or three!
By Jon Peake
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
But which are rated the best in each area by their loyal customers?
Well, courtesy of Google reviews, we’ve found out and present them to you below.
Feel free to jump on this post on our Facebook Page and argue your case for a different pub. And tell us why it’s the best in your eyes.
Here are the highest-rated pubs by area in Blackpool, according to Google reviews ...
Page 1 of 4