There are some fine eateries in Blackpool to fill your belly with a Full English breakfast

These are some of the best cafes and diners in Blackpool to get a Full English breakfast according to Google reviews

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

By Jon Peake
37 minutes ago
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 11:50am

And what better way to start the day than with a drool-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Blackpool that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 15 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 25 reviews and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. Sally's Breakfasts

Sally's Breakfasts on Bond Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 26 Google reviews

2. The Station Cafe

The Station Cafe on High Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 104 Google reviews

3. Emily Jane's Cafe & Bistro

Emily Jane's Cafe & Bistro on Abingdon Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 139 Google reviews

4. Ziggy's Cafe Bar

Ziggy's Cafe Bar on Cedar Square has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 234 Google reviews

