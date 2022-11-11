And what better way to start the day than with a drool-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Blackpool that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 15 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 25 reviews and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. Sally's Breakfasts Sally's Breakfasts on Bond Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 26 Google reviews Photo: site Photo Sales

2. The Station Cafe The Station Cafe on High Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 104 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Emily Jane's Cafe & Bistro Emily Jane's Cafe & Bistro on Abingdon Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 139 Google reviews Photo: site Photo Sales

4. Ziggy's Cafe Bar Ziggy's Cafe Bar on Cedar Square has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 234 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales