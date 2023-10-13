The Zen Restaurant in Lytham St Annes wins Best Oriental Establishment 2023 in The Food Awards England at event held in Birmingham Conference Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Lytham based Thai restaurant won the ‘Best Oriental Establishment’ for the North West and whole of England in the Food Awards 2023.
The annual Food awards celebrate the best of the country’s food industry and the winners were selected based on the votes of the public, who nominated their favourite venues.
The restaurant located at 32-34 Wood Street, St. Annes-On-Sea offers a selection of Chinese and Thai cuisine in a relaxed and atmospheric and candlelit setting.
Its large drinks list includes 28 wines and Champagnes, and draught and bottled premium lagers including Chinese and Thai beers as well as Sake.
The restaurant has been recognised nationally for delicious dishes served in a three-course set menu format for just under £25.
Proud of the achievement the Zen Restaurant posted to social media fans ‘Thank you to all our hard working staff and our loyal customers, we could not have won the best ‘Asian Establishment in England’ without your support. Thank You!’