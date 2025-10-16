WobbIinn has been named CAMRA’s best cider bar earning recognition for its outstanding dedication to real cider and perry.

Since opening its doors the pub has quickly become a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike, thanks to its wide selection of high-quality ciders including several rare varieties not commonly found in the area.

The judges praised WobbIinn not only for the quality and variety of its drinks but also for its welcoming atmosphere and attentive service.

With multiple hand pulls offering a rotating range of ciders and perries there is always something new and exciting for enthusiasts to discover.

WobbIinn in Cleveleys. | Google

This accolade places WobbIinn among a distinguished group of pubs celebrated for promoting traditional beverages and providing a warm, inviting space for both cider connoisseurs and casual drinkers.

A spokesperson from the WobbIinn said: “After an absence of 10 years, we're proud to announce that as from this Saturday we will have Boddingtons Bitter on CASK!

“We've come so far in a year and a half. Absolutely love Cleveleys.”

Its success highlights the growing appreciation for establishments that champion real cider and perry, making WobbIinn a must-visit destination for anyone looking to enjoy these classic drinks.

Wobblinn Cleveleys | Google

The Wobblinn, at 131 Victoria Road West, is a microbar. It was set up by former Kidderminster man Jeff Ide and partner Julie Bayliss after they moved to Cleveleys to retire.

But Jeff, 73, admits he got bored with retirement and decided to do what he does best – open a bar.

A spokesperson from Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre CAMRA Official said: “Our Cider Pub of the Year is WobbleInn Cleveleys on Victoria Road West.

“Congratulations to Wobblinn for impressing our judges with its fantastic range of quality ciders, including some rare finds on six hand pulls and excellent service.”