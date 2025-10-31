One of Cleveleys most popular social spots, The Vault is getting a head start on its New Year makeover, with a fresh new look for its outside beer garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind the The Vault bar & lounge announced that its outdoor space is being given a full refresh, just in time to make it the perfect destination for the warmer months ahead.

In a post shared on Facebook, the manager, Paige Valente teased locals with the news, she said: “Part of our New Year refresh has come early! And yes, I know what you’re thinking - ‘Paige, it’s winter!’ Don’t worry… by summer these will be freshly painted, cushioned and ready for the perfect Vault-style outdoor experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Crescent E, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LJ.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere, live music nights and creative cocktails, The Vault has quickly become a firm favourite among residents and visitors alike.

The beer garden revamp is part of a wider effort to enhance the venue’s look and comfort going into next year

Paige added that the refresh reflects the bar’s ongoing commitment to keeping things vibrant and exciting for regulars.

Paige Valente at The Vault in Cleveleys

In a Facebook post they said: “Cleveleys is thriving and The Vault’s just getting started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals can expect new seating, decor and a stylish update that captures The Vault’s signature modern vibe - perfect for those long summer evenings by the sea.

The Vault is based at the premises of the former Barclays Bank, on Crescent East, and opened in April 2022 after the building was completely transformed, including black and gold signage at the front.

It was established by Blackpool woman Paige Valente, the boss of trading company Vault Bar and Lounge, and has since become a draw for people of all ages, featuring live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

With community spirit high and plenty more improvements in the pipeline The Vault’s latest project marks another positive step for Cleveleys growing nightlife scene.