The top 27 best rated halal restaurants in Lancashire according to your TripAdvisor reviews

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:08 GMT

Halal is important to Muslims because it is a fundamental aspect of adhering to Islamic teachings and maintaining spiritual purity.

Halal meat refers to meat that is prepared according to Islamic dietary laws, as outlined in the Quran and Hadith. With the number of British Muslims having increased over time, it has become an increasingly important dietary stipulation for many restaurants keen to cater for all.

For meat to be considered halal, it must come from an animal that is slaughtered by a Muslim who follows specific rituals. This includes reciting the name of God (Bismillah) before slaughter, ensuring the animal is healthy and humanely treated, and draining the blood from the carcass.

Halal meat is essential in the Muslim faith as it aligns with religious principles of purity, cleanliness, and respect for God's creation, while it is also believed that consuming halal food helps Muslims maintain spiritual and physical well-being, fostering a sense of discipline, respect for life, and religious mindfulness.

The concept of halal, which means "permissible" in Arabic, encompasses not only food but also behaviours, actions, and practices in life. For Muslims, following halal guidelines is an expression of obedience to God's will and, by consuming halal food, Muslims ensure that they are fulfilling religious obligations and maintaining ethical conduct.

Here’s a list of the top-rated halal restaurants in Lancashire according to TripAdvisor.

1. Sultan of Lancaster | Brock St, Lancaster LA1 1UU

2. East Z East | 19 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ

3. Anaz | 110, 112 Duckworth St, Darwen BB3 1QE

4. Anar Kali | Roundhill Rd, Rossendale BB4 5TU

5. Shajan | Longsight Rd, Blackburn BB1 9EX

6. Blue Diamond | 92 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF

