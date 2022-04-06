From fish and chip restaurants, Mediterranean cuisine and even a family-owned Hungarian restaurant, there's something for all tastes.
Take a look at the venues below as voted for on Tripadvisor.
1. The Bank Bar and Grill
This independent, family-run restaurant is based in the heart of Blackpool town centre on Corporation Street. It prides itself on providing fresh, locally sourced food in a modern but relaxed environment. With friendly staff, and a wide variety of food options, it’s no surprise this restaurant is ranked at the top.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Ciao Ciao
Ciao Ciao is ranked as Blackpool’s number one Italian restaurant according to Tripadvisor. The small restaurant on Devonshire Road, North Shore, has a warming atmosphere and an appealing choice of good food.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Yorkshire Fisheries
Blackpool is renowned for its fish and chip shops, and Yorkshire Fisheries is ranked highest on Tripadvisor. Customers to the chippy – which is the oldest in Blackpool – can eat in or opt for takeaway.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Stefani’s Pizzeria
Another successful family owned business is Stefani’s Pizzeria in Cedar Square near the Winter Gardens. Their Italian wood-fired pizza ingredients are sourced from all different regions in Italy. Stefani's holds high reviews from vegan customers.
Photo: Google