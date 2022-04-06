The top 10 places to eat in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor reviewers

Blackpool is the most popular seaside tourist destination in the North West, so we looked at the top 10 places to eat according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

By Thomas Liam Anderson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:43 pm

From fish and chip restaurants, Mediterranean cuisine and even a family-owned Hungarian restaurant, there's something for all tastes.

Take a look at the venues below as voted for on Tripadvisor.

1. The Bank Bar and Grill

This independent, family-run restaurant is based in the heart of Blackpool town centre on Corporation Street. It prides itself on providing fresh, locally sourced food in a modern but relaxed environment. With friendly staff, and a wide variety of food options, it’s no surprise this restaurant is ranked at the top.

Photo: JPI Media

2. Ciao Ciao

Ciao Ciao is ranked as Blackpool’s number one Italian restaurant according to Tripadvisor. The small restaurant on Devonshire Road, North Shore, has a warming atmosphere and an appealing choice of good food.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Yorkshire Fisheries

Blackpool is renowned for its fish and chip shops, and Yorkshire Fisheries is ranked highest on Tripadvisor. Customers to the chippy – which is the oldest in Blackpool – can eat in or opt for takeaway.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Stefani’s Pizzeria

Another successful family owned business is Stefani’s Pizzeria in Cedar Square near the Winter Gardens. Their Italian wood-fired pizza ingredients are sourced from all different regions in Italy. Stefani's holds high reviews from vegan customers.

Photo: Google

