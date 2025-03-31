Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What does Stormzy have in his go-to Maccies order?

After McDonald’s confirmed the launch of its new menu in February, including a collaboration with British rapper Stormzy, the artist’s go-to Maccies order was revealed to one and all, giving us a glimpse into what he likes to chow down on after gigs.

Having launched McDonald’s UK’s first-ever ‘Famous Orders’, Stormzy shared his favourite McDonald’s items with customers, with the drop featuring 9 Chicken McNuggets, some fries, 2 BBQ dips, either an Oreo McFlurry or an Apple Pie, and a Sprite Zero to wash it all down.

New McDonald's menu launches today with 6 new items | Red Consultancy

Stormzy is the first celebrity in the UK to take part in ‘Famous Orders’, following a successful launch in the US with celebrities such as Mariah Carey and J Balvin taking part. What’s more, McDonald’s also revealed a range of fan-favourites have returned, from burgers and desserts to sides.

