I tried the new menu at the Shard Riverside and it was delicious

With a stunning riverside setting and a new menu crafted by self-taught head chef Dale, The Shard Riverside Inn is serving up more than just great food - it’s offering a story of passion and bold, flavour-driven dishes worth discovering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away on the peaceful banks of the River Wyre in Poulton-le-Fylde The Shard Riverside Inn has always offered a charming riverside escape, but now it has something even more special to offer.

The new owners of The Shard, Tom and Nigel Tizker have grand plans for the place. The father and son duo took over the 23-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shard Riverside new menu. | nw

With the arrival of a bold new menu, led by passionate head chef Dale, The Shard is writing a new culinary chapter rooted in local produce, authentic flavour and a story worth sharing.

Dale’s journey to the kitchen wasn’t the typical tale of culinary school or fast-track internships. At 19, he arrived in Blackpool with no experience just a relentless curiosity and drive.

He learned the hard way by watching, asking questions and giving up his own time to absorb everything he could.

That hunger to understand the kitchen from the inside out now shines through in every dish on his new menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a recent visit, I had the pleasure of sampling several standout dishes that perfectly reflect Dale’s philosophy: good food begins with great ingredients, thoughtfully combined.

The haddock goujons, paired with curried mayonnaise, were light, crisp and delicately spiced - a refined twist on a familiar classic.

The Shard Riverside new menu. | nw

The tempura halloumi with its perfectly golden crunch and paired with smoked chilli jam, delivered a satisfying contrast of heat and creaminess.

The parmesan fries finished with truffle oil were indulgent yet balanced - a fragrant accompaniment that elevated the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the real surprise came with the black pudding and nduja bon bons, served in a rich red pepper and tomato ragù.

Earthy, spicy and deeply savoury they were a bold and comforting dish that showcased Dale’s ability to combine robust flavours with finesse.

The Shard Riverside new menu. | nw

What’s most impressive is the sense of care behind each plate - not just in preparation, but in origin.

Sourcing from trusted local suppliers, Dale brings a genuine connection between kitchen and community transforming each dish into a celebration of place and passion.

Thoughtful, local and full of heart, it’s exactly the kind of food that deserves to be lingered over - preferably with a view of the river.