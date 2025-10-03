Blackpool’s Beach House Bistro & Bar has just unveiled its autumn menu, and I couldn’t wait to see what the season had to offer.

Perched on the Promenade in the Festival House, stepping into the bistro feels like entering an indulgent seaside retreat.

As the rain cleared to reveal a golden sunset, the panoramic views of the Irish Sea from the back of the restaurant almost made me feel like I was on a private yacht.

I took a seat at the front of the bistro opposite the bar, a glass of Prosecco in hand. A large floor-to-ceiling window offered brilliant views of the Blackpool Illuminations.

The bistro has mastered the luxe-cosy vibe, and with a DJ playing soulful house, it was the perfect setting for the new seasonal menu.

Plates of bite-size treats began arriving, each showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients with a Mediterranean twist.

From lobster rolls and fried zucchini flowers - something I had never tried before but absolutely loved - to octopus skewers spiced with subtle Chinese flavours, everything was delicious.

Wood-fired flatbreads topped with pineapple and Philly cheesesteaks added a playful, unexpected touch.

But it was the in-house arancini served with truffle mayo that truly stole the show.

Crispy on the outside and rich and creamy inside, it is a dish I first tried only a few months ago, but it’s one I’ve been dreaming of ever since.

From start to finish, the experience felt sophisticated yet relaxed.

The Beach House encourages you to kick back, have fun and soak up the vibe, with the delicious food as the cherry on top.

With its stunning views, elevated food and attentive service, the venue is a must-visit for anyone seeking a luxurious evening on the Blackpool seafront.

And that arancini? Absolutely worth the trip.