The iconic Shalimar is under new ownership and management
Located at 16-18 Talbot Road in Blackpool - one of Blackpool’s most cherished culinary gems The Shalimar is back and better than ever.
Now under new ownership and management this beloved Indian restaurant is turning heads with a fresh vision and an impressive new leader in the kitchen.
At the heart of the transformation is a seasoned chef bringing over 30 years of culinary expertise, ensuring each dish is crafted with authentic flavour and care.
Cleanliness and food safety are now core pillars of the new Shalimar. The restaurant proudly holds a 5-star hygiene rating, a testament to the high standards in food preparation, storage, and service.
Diners can relax and enjoy their meals in a clean, comfortable environment knowing they’re in safe hands.
A standout feature of the Shalimar experience is the bring your own booze policy. Whether you're in the mood for a crisp lager, a bold red or a bubbly prosecco, you’re welcome to bring your favourite drink to pair with your meal.
This makes Shalimar a perfect and affordable night out with friends, family or even a date.
To celebrate the relaunch, The Shalimar is offering an exclusive 10% discount this weekend. It's the perfect opportunity to sample a wide array of delicious Indian cuisine from rich, creamy curries and sizzling tandoori platters to freshly baked naan and fragrant biryanis all with a little extra value on the side.
Guests can expect a warm welcome, generous portions and a relaxing dining experience.
Early reviews under the new management praise not only the quality of the food but also the attentive and friendly service that makes each visit memorable.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.