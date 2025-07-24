The iconic Shalimar is under new ownership and management

The Shalimar is back under new ownership with a top chef, 5-star hygiene and 10% off this weekend.

Located at 16-18 Talbot Road in Blackpool - one of Blackpool’s most cherished culinary gems The Shalimar is back and better than ever.

Now under new ownership and management this beloved Indian restaurant is turning heads with a fresh vision and an impressive new leader in the kitchen.

At the heart of the transformation is a seasoned chef bringing over 30 years of culinary expertise, ensuring each dish is crafted with authentic flavour and care.

The Shalimar Indian restaurant. | TripAdvisor

Cleanliness and food safety are now core pillars of the new Shalimar. The restaurant proudly holds a 5-star hygiene rating, a testament to the high standards in food preparation, storage, and service.

Diners can relax and enjoy their meals in a clean, comfortable environment knowing they’re in safe hands.

A standout feature of the Shalimar experience is the bring your own booze policy. Whether you're in the mood for a crisp lager, a bold red or a bubbly prosecco, you’re welcome to bring your favourite drink to pair with your meal.

This makes Shalimar a perfect and affordable night out with friends, family or even a date.

To celebrate the relaunch, The Shalimar is offering an exclusive 10% discount this weekend. It's the perfect opportunity to sample a wide array of delicious Indian cuisine from rich, creamy curries and sizzling tandoori platters to freshly baked naan and fragrant biryanis all with a little extra value on the side.

Guests can expect a warm welcome, generous portions and a relaxing dining experience.

Early reviews under the new management praise not only the quality of the food but also the attentive and friendly service that makes each visit memorable.