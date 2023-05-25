The great doughnut debate has finally been settled - how do you eat yours?

With data showing that us Brits get through over a million doughnuts every week, and everything from the filling to the cooking method under scrutiny, it’s the question that divides living rooms and offices alike.

But, the man behind one of Britain’s favourite doughnut brands and owner of Planet Doughnut, is here to settle the debate - and set doughnut eaters straight on the proper way to enjoy one of his handmade creations.

Launched six years ago, Planet Doughnut is the brainchild of husband and wife team Duncan and Samantha McGreggor who, having started the business from their garage in 2017, now have nine stores across the country as well as offering nationwide delivery.

How do you eat yours?

And, with over 100 flavours on the menu, when it comes to knowing a thing or two about doughnuts, Duncan is your man.

So, what’s the best way to create the optimum doughnut experience? Duncan says it’s all about fresh and fried.

“It’s the dough that will make or break a doughnut. The perfect doughnut is crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside - you want a golden brown exterior and pillowy soft interior. The best way to get that, in our opinion, is to fry, not bake.

“Think of the nostalgia of those hot bags of sugar covered ring doughnuts you get at the seaside - it’s that out of the fryer freshness that makes them a firm favourite. The same goes for our doughnuts which are fried, decorated and in stores just hours later meaning that you’re getting them at their freshest.”

Now whether you’re a doughnut traditionalist or like something a little more experimental, how do you choose the perfect one for you? It’s all down to quality.

“Quality is so important - after all, there’s a reason that you can buy a bag of six doughnuts in a supermarket for next to nothing” says Duncan.

“Using the best quality ingredients means that a simple glazed ring doughnut is just as delicious as something filled to the brim with something delicious and piled high with decorations, so really, if the quality is top notch, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to flavours.

“All I'd say is that the age old advice really does ring true - if you’re tucking into something jammy, always start from the side with the hole if you don’t want to risk a laundry nightmare later on!” he adds.

In its spiritual home of the US, doughnuts and coffee go hand in hand, but what’s the best accompaniment according to Duncan?

“Coffee is the perfect option to go with something chocolatey like a Nutella Brownie or very sweet like a Cadburys Caramel as the slight bitterness of the coffee helps to cut through all that sweetness.

"The simplicity of an OG Glazed means that you can go for a coffee or a milkshake and everything in between so it all depends on how much of a sweet tooth you have.’

But the question remains, to dunk, or not to dunk?

“Dunkin’ might be a famous brand of doughnuts but in my opinion, dunking is for biscuits, not for doughnuts!

"If you need to dunk your doughnut it probably means it’s started to dry out and is past its best - but with that in mind, there are a couple of things you can do to make sure your doughnuts don’t reach that point.

“We’d challenge you to resist tucking into your doughnuts as soon as you get home, but if you can’t quite finish them, the freezer is your best friend for keeping them fresh. Either wrap them carefully in cling film or pop them in a plastic tub and place them in the freezer, defrost for around 2 hours when you’re ready to eat and they’ll be as fresh as the day you bought them.”If you want to give Planet Doughnut a try for yourself, you can find them in one of their stores in Shrewsbury, Telford, Lichfield, Chester, St Helens, Widnes, Warrington and Newcastle-under-Lyme.