The English Curry Award winners have been revealed and here are Lancashire's finest

Lancashire’s vibrant curry scene has once again proved its national calibre with a host of local restaurants and takeaways making the shortlist and taking home top honours at the 14th English Curry Awards 2025.

The prestigious ceremony organised by Oceanic Awards, was held on August 11 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, bringing together the country’s finest chefs, restaurateurs and takeaway operators.

The event celebrated the dedication, skill, and creativity that keep the nation’s love affair with curry alive.

Among the standout Lancashire names, Aroma Asian Restaurant in Burnley clinched the coveted Curry Restaurant of the Year (North West) title, beating strong competition from across the region.

Owner of Aroma Asian Restaurant in Burnley, Mr Majeed said: “Winners once again at the English Curry Awards.

“We are delighted to share with you that we have won not just one, but two accolades at this years awards in Birmingham!

“Winner of Customer Experience of The Year in the North West and I also received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of tireless efforts and commitment to the curry industry. We would like to thank all of customers as without you, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Aroma Asian restauant at the Holiday Inn Birmingham city centre. | Third Party

Burnley’s curry credentials didn’t stop there as the town was also represented by Shagoor, which earned Recognised for Excellence in the Takeaway & Delivery of the Year category and Jaipur a Kitchen of the Year finalist.

Buraq in Kirkham was another star of the evening, receiving Recognised for Excellence in the Customer Favourite of the Year category and winning Manager of the Year.

Buraq is a family-run business that was founded in 2005. A spokesperson from Buraq said: “We’re really proud to announce today that we won Best Manager 2025 at the English Curry Awards.

“As always we couldn’t possibly do it without our wonderful team and the most loyal customers! Thank you to you all for your continued support of Buraq, feeling incredibly grateful today.”

Buraq Indian restaurant Kirkham. | Third Party

Preston was also home to the Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year finalist Barton Bangla Brasserie.

Blackburn’s Thira walked away with South Indian Restaurant of the Year, while Akbars was a finalist for Curry Champions of the Year.

Blackpool’s Twisted Indian Street Food flew the Fylde Coast flag as a finalist for Street Food Restaurant of the Year, joined by The Clay Oven Restaurant and Takeaway, which was honoured with Recognised for Excellence in the Manager of the Year category.

Other regional finalists included Mastab’s Restaurant in Skipton, Ayaans in Bolton, and several North West contenders such as Barlick Raj Balti (Barnoldswick) and Freya’s Grill (Darwen).

Speaking at the event, spokesperson Irfan Younis praised the winners and finalists: “It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.”

With accolades spanning from Burnley to Blackpool, Lancashire’s curry houses continue to set the standard for quality and innovation, proof that in this part of the country the passion for great curry is as strong as the spices that make it.