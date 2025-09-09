From hearty steak and ale to comforting cheese and onion the variety is as rich as the community that keeps these shops thriving. Walk down a seaside high street and you’ll often be tempted by the warm, savoury aroma of fresh bakes drifting from behind the counter.

What makes the area’s pies stand out is the balance between old-fashioned craft and modern flair. Many of the best-known spots still prepare their pastry by hand each morning, using time-honoured family recipes passed down through generations. Yet, there’s also room for invention: you’ll find unusual seasonal fillings, playful twists and even pies shaped to make you smile, all while maintaining that flaky, buttery perfection locals swear by.

These pie shops aren’t just about food - they’re about community. Regulars return week after week, not just for their favourite pork or chicken pie, but for the familiar faces behind the counter and the sense of tradition tied to each bite. Whether you’re a visitor drawn by the promise of authentic northern comfort food or a local treating yourself on market day, the Fylde Coast’s pies are an edible expression of the region’s warmth, pride, and creativity.

1 . Giglis Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes Lytham Saint Annes | Gigli's was founded in 1987 as a high street butcher's shop on the heart of the Fylde Coast. Over the past 30 years they have become more than just a butcher's. As well as selling only the highest quality fresh meat the the Fylde Coast has to offer they sell a range of homemade pies, sausages and home cooked meats.

2 . Laines Bakery, 332 Church Street, Blackpool This family business has been running since 1984. It scores 4.7/5 on Google Reviews from more than 100 people.

3 . Three Little Piggies bakery Three Little Piggies bakery in Poulton-le-Fylde.

4 . Dave's Daily Bread, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ Rated 3 on January 4.

6 . JL Bean Bakery Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.3 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "I have been eating meat and potato pies from JL Beans ever since I was a child."