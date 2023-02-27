News you can trust since 1873
The best pie shops in Blackpool: These are the 14 highest-rated places to get a pie in Blackpool according to Google reviews

It's British Pie Week next week (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?

By Jon Peake
10 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 9:26pm

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Blackpool folk love tucking into a good pie!

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated places to get a delicious pie in Blackpool according to Google reviews. All of them have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

1. 14 of the best places to get a pie in Blackpool

Photo: Google

2. Laines

Laines Bakers on Church Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 92 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. Waywell's Home Bakery

Waywell's Home Bakery on Grasmere Road has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Bennett's Bakery

Bennett's Bakery on Lytham Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews

Photo: Google

