It's British Pie Week next week (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Blackpool folk love tucking into a good pie!

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are the 14 highest-rated places to get a delicious pie in Blackpool according to Google reviews. All of them have a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

14 of the best places to get a pie in Blackpool

Laines Bakers on Church Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 92 Google reviews

Waywell's Home Bakery on Grasmere Road has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews

Bennett's Bakery on Lytham Road has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews