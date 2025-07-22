The best healthy food spots in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

In recent years there's been a noticeable shift along the Fylde Coast toward healthier eating with more local spots offering nutritious and wholesome options.

From smoothie bowls packed with fruit and protein to vibrant salads and plant based dishes, it’s now easier than ever to make healthy choices when eating out.

Many independent cafés and delis are leading the way often using locally sourced ingredients and catering to a wide range of dietary needs, including vegan, gluten-free and low-carb options. These places typically offer laid-back, friendly atmospheres that encourage mindful eating and a slower pace.

You’ll also find fitness-focused menus popping up in unexpected places, including takeaway counters and food trucks, showing that quick food doesn’t have to mean junk food. Whether you're looking for a post-gym protein fix, a caffeine-free energy boost or just a balanced lunch, the area has quietly become a go-to for fresh, clean food that tastes as good as it is for you.

Here are a selection of the best healthy food spots in Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP

1. HIVE

84 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1DR

2. Vintro Lounge

Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JN

3. Barbell Bistro

32 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9HR

4. MOJO

25-29 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG

5. Cafe 25

Ashfield Rd, Blackpool FY2 0HB

6. Level 6

