Fish and chips are a beloved British staple, and with National Fish and Chip Day falling on Friday, June 6, it’s the perfect excuse to visit the coast and enjoy this iconic seaside favourite.

There’s arguably no better place to enjoy it than in Blackpool, a town steeped in seaside tradition, so we’ve rounded up 21 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews.

1 . Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs.jpg Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service." | mortishia Photo Sales

2 . The Fish Bar Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.8 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Onslow Plaice Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Finesse Fish & Chips Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect." | Google Photo Sales