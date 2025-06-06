The best fish and chip shops across Blackpool according to Google reviews for National Fish and Chip Day

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:38 BST

National Fish and Chip Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than with a seaside portion from one of Blackpool’s best chippies.

Fish and chips are a beloved British staple, and with National Fish and Chip Day falling on Friday, June 6, it’s the perfect excuse to visit the coast and enjoy this iconic seaside favourite.

There’s arguably no better place to enjoy it than in Blackpool, a town steeped in seaside tradition, so we’ve rounded up 21 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews.

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years. Excellent food and service."

Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS | 4.8 out of 5 (129 Google reviews) | "Very clean environment, good menu choices and well priced."

Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2.7k Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP | 4.8 out of 5 (168 Google reviews) | "Fab food. Well worth the money. The best fish and chips in the area."

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "The food is so nice. Freshly cooked, hot and tasty. Just perfect."

