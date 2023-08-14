Welcome to Britain’s best pub for dogs, which has a library of sticks, two menus just for pooches and even hosts birthday parties for four-legged friends.

The Bellflower in Garstang, north of Preston, won the accolade of the official best pub for dogs in the UK last year and has been shortlisted again for 2023.

The boozer has an ‘A La Barke’ menu which includes sausages, burgers, and even shrimp, and they cater for dogs of all sizes with portions which range from 'Teacup' to 'Great Dane'.

There is also a separate Sunday food menu for really good boys and girls, where dogs can enjoy a Sunday roast as well as their humans, whilst furry friends who are just after a bar snack can tuck into all-natural treats from chickens’ feet to pig stouts

Owners can also easily pour their thirsty pets a dog-friendly gin, wine, ale and lager at one of two dog bars located in and outside of the pub.

There is then a dog stick library where pooches can swap a big stick for an even bigger stick, and in the beer garden there is a muddy paws station in the beer garden too

The pub also has two separate dog-friendly areas – so if people don’t want to sit near dogs, there is enough space for them to enjoy their food elsewhere – and in the morning, the pub garden, which can fit up to 150 guests, can be rented out to exercise your dog.

The pub was named the best for dogs by the Great British Pub Awards in 2022 - and has been nominated in the category again this year for the third in a row.

Heather Porter-Brandwood, 35, general manager, said: “To be recognised and make it to the finalist stage again is just brilliant. We have worked really hard to make sure we are inclusive for everybody including dogs.

“I always joke saying the dogs offer a little bit of staff therapy, when you have had a long day, you can spend a little bit of time talking to the owners and getting some cuddles from the dogs.

“It is great to see lots of wagging tails…. We do loads to make dogs feel at home at the Bellflower.”

Heather, who also lives in Garstang added: “The pub is really popular with dog lovers. We have people who travel from across the nation to visit.

"We get lots of reviews on Tripadvisor or Facebook sharing how much they love the place and what we do which is always fantastic.”

