Rain was falling heavily and the wind was reported to be reaching 40mph. Should we abort and try another day or battle on through the storm?

Never ones to give up on the thought of tasty food, we battled on. And thank goodness we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awaiting us at the Bay Horse was not only a wonderfully comforting log fire, but some of the best nosh we have had in a long time.

The Bay Horse at Forton: potted crab

Clearly other people thought so too as the pub’s eating area gradually filled up during the time we were there. And this is not a cheap and cheerful place, but even during a cost of living crisis people are obviously prepared to pay decent money for great food.

We were greeted with a smiling face and an offer of a drink as we took our seats close to the lovely open fire to peruse the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were very tempted by the fixed price menu at £20 for two courses and £25 for three, which on the day we visited was smoked salmon pate, shepherd’s pie and chocolate mousse. Plenty of our fellow diners went down that route and from the plates we saw, it looked delicious...maybe another day.

Instead we opted for dishes from the a la carte menu. Potted crab for me and game terrine for husband Bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bay Horse at Forton: The terrine was also a hit, like a mini three-bird roast wrapped in bacon

The potted crab was a delight, soft, yet with a tangy taste from the perfect mix of white and brown meat. The terrine was also a hit, like a mini three-bird roast wrapped in bacon. Yummy stuff. Both came served with some homemade toast and butter to ensure every bit could be mopped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For our mains we had gone for a couple of favourites. Slow cooked duck legs for me and lamb rump across the table.

The duck legs were fall-apart perfect, the meat needing only the smallest of nudges to be removed from the bones. They were served with walnut mash, boozy prunes and port sauce. The combination was unctuous, although I could have done with fewer walnuts in the mash...but I’m being picky here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob’s lamb rump came perfectly pink and melted in the mouth. It came with small baked potatoes, roast portobello mushroom and an incredible pea pesto sauce, which went perfectly with the lamb.

The Bay Horse at Forton Slow cooked duck legs

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had ordered a portion of very delicious chips – just for testing, you understand. They were definitely not needed but were snaffled nonetheless.

They did, however, mean that we were far too full for pudding, which was a great shame as a warm orange and almond sponge with vanilla ice cream was calling me. There is always next time, though..

Advertisement Hide Ad

A word too for the very well-kept pint of Hen Harrier beer I enjoyed through the meal. Along with an orange juice across the table, the bill came to just north of £80, not cheap, but this is no ordinary pub food, it has the mark of an accomplished chef.

As we battled back down the flooded A6, we agreed we would be returning. We might just wait for a sunny day next time.....

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bay Horse at Forton: Lamb rump

The Bay Horse at Forton

Advertisement Hide Ad

www.bayhorseinn.com

LA2 0HR

Advertisement Hide Ad

01524 791204