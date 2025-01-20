The 27 best Fylde Coast Chinese restaurants in your area to try this Chinese New Year

Ahead of Chinese New Year, we asked readers what their favourite spots for a Chinese takeaway were...

One of the most important and landmarks dates in Chinese culture, Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21st and February 20th, with this year’s celebration falling on Wednesday, January 29th.

Celebrated across the world, Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival and is a time of celebration and colourful festival events, with this year’s edition marking the start of The Year of the Snake.

With Chinese New Year almost upon us, we decided to ask our readers about their favourite Chinese takeaways so we could get the inside track on where the top hidden gems, legendary local spots, and standout dim sum diners were in Blackpool and the wider Fylde Coast.

Here’s a list of the places they nominated...

1. Peking Express

190 St David's Rd N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2JU | 4.3 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | Google

2. Wok Spice

15 Moor Park Ave, Blackpool FY2 0LT | 4.6 out of 5 (137 Google reviews) | Google

3. Seasons

10 Station Rd, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH | 4.1 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | Google

4. Great Wall

29-33 Bold St, Fleetwood FY7 6BW | 4.2 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | Google

5. South Sea

519 Lytham Rd, South Shore, Blackpool FY4 1TE | 3.8 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | Google

6. Sweet and Sour

2 Beach Rd, Fleetwood FY7 8PT | 4.0 out of 5 (104 Google reviews) | Google

