The 25 best burger joints in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast to try on National Burger Day

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 14:55 BST

There are many places to get a burger in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast but where are people’s favourite spots?

Blackpool and the Fylde Coast has some excellent independent takeaways and restaurants which serve fabulous burgers.

The area also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to give their opinions of the best places to go for a burger and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best burger joints on the Fylde Coast, has your favourite been mentioned?

1. Arnie's Blackpool

Lisa Standing noted how she had a cracking burger and chips at Arnie's the other week. | Google

2. Maggies

Maggies have been said to do some brilliant burgers and were commended by Gareth Mer | Google

3. Backyard Burgers

Lyam Wilding says Backyard Burgers are the 'best burgers in Blackpool! It has a great atmosphere inside the restaurant with a cool theme to it.' | Google

4. Seitan Hustle

For the vegetarians and vegans, Seitan Hustle offers 'epic burgers that you’d never believe aren’t made from meat' according to Ruth Greenwood. | Seitan Hustle

5. Tony's Grill

Tony Owen, Mike Croston and Jason Clark have all praised the burgers offered by Tony's Grill located on Central Drive. | Tony's Grill

6. Wayne's Hatch

Located right outside B&Q, Wayne's Hatch is popular amongst hungry customers. | Google

