Italian food is one of the most beloved cuisines across the globe.
From pizzas to pastas and everything in between, there are plenty of brilliant, authentic Italian restaurants across the UK to visit.
But the best of the best across the country have been named by booking website DesignMyNight.
Here are the 15 top picks.
1. Wildwood
Locations across the UK | Wildwood-Google
2. Gino D’Acampo
Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool | Gino D’Acampo-Google
3. Bocconcino
Mayfair, London | Bocconcino-Google
4. Piazza Italiana
City Centre, London
| Piazza Italiana-Google
5. Chapter
City Centre, Canterbury | Google Maps
6. Otto
Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham | Otto-Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.