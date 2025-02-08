National Pizza Day, celebrated on February 9th, is a time to indulge in one of the world’s most beloved dishes: pizza. This day encourages pizza lovers to enjoy their favourite varieties, whether it’s a classic Margherita, pepperoni, or something more adventurous.

The celebration highlights the universal appeal of pizza and its ability to bring people together over a shared love of food. In the UK, pizza has become a staple of the culinary landscape. Its popularity can be attributed to its versatility, with toppings catering to all tastes, from meat lovers to vegetarians and vegans.

The fast-food convenience of pizza, coupled with the rise of delivery services, makes it an accessible and affordable meal for many. Additionally, the UK’s multicultural population has led to diverse interpretations of pizza, incorporating flavours from around the world.

The widespread availability of pizza chains further cements its place as a favourite cuisine in the UK - regardless of whether you’re a fan of homemade concoctions with wacky and weird toppings, gourmet offerings from well-reputed restaurants, or cheap and cheerful takeaway options, pizza is king for a reason.

In honour of National Pizza Day, we recently asked readers where their favourite pizza spots were, and this is what they had to say...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

1 . Best place to grab a pizza in/around Blackpool According to Blackpool Gazette readers. Credit: Ivan Torres on Unsplash | Ivan Torres on Unsplash Photo Sales

2 . Stefani's Pizzeria 3 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Grazie 44 Bolton St, Blackpool FY1 6AE | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Dirty Blondes 3 Back Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Pizza Vantastic Mobile pizza van in the St Annes area generally | Pizza Vantastic on Facebook Photo Sales