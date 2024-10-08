11 nostalgic food trends that you’ll only remember if you grew up in the 1980s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We take a look back at nostalgic food trends from the 1980s

Iconic foods from the 1980s included Findus Crispy Pancakes and Spacers

While most are discontinued, some are still available to make or buy

If you grew up in the 1980s, you might remember some of the food trends that were around at the time.

From foods we would absolutely love to have back, to the ones we would prefer to remain in the past, there were many food trends that are no longer.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane as we look back on iconic grub from the 1980s.

The 11 food trends from the 1980s that you might remember (Photo: Getty/Adobe) | Getty/Adobe

Hedgehog Flavour Crisps

Hedgehog Flavour Crisps were a brand of crisps produced by Hedgehog Foods. Despite its name, the crisps did not include actual hedgehog, and instead contained pork fat and herbs.

Liver and Onion

Liver and Onion was a firm dinner choice for working class families in the 1980s. The dish included slices of liver and bulb onions. While some families still make the meal to this day, it was more common in the 1980s.

Liver and Onion (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Barbara Taylor - stock.adobe.com

Heinz Toast Toppers

Heinz Toast Toppers were a beloved tinned snack that were sadly discontinued. The tinned food contained various flavours including ham and cheese, chicken and mushroom, and mushroom and bacon, that were designed to be placed on top of toast. Many fans have asked Heinz if the product will make a return.

Findus Crispy Pancakes

Findus Crispy Pancakes are a timeless classic that are still available to purchase today. However, it is the particular 1980s recipe that is missed. The savoury pancakes were coated in breadcrumbs and were available with various fillings.

Pacers

Pacers were a minty-flavoured sweet, with a distinctive taste that we can still remember to this day. The green and white striped confectionery which were once known as Opal Mints, were a chewy peppermint which were sadly discontinued in 1985.

Cadbury’s Cheesy Criss Cross

Despite Cadbury being known for its chocolate, once upon a time it once had a savoury, cheesy snack which was loved in the 1980s. The snack consisted of wafer lattice strips which were filled with a cheese paste.

Bovril

Although Bovril is still very much available today, it isn’t as prominent in the food cupboards of households across the country as it used to be. The beef-flavoured hot drink was thoroughly enjoyed during the cold months, but it was very much like Marmite - you either loved or hated it.

Banana Bubbles

Banana Bubble was a cereal launched by Kelloggs, that was a firm breakfast favourite during the 1980s. The cereal consisted of rice grains infused with banana flavour that gave the milk a delicious banana taste. However despite its popularity, the cereal was discontinued in 1996.

Bagel Bites

Bagel Bites were a pizza-inspired snack and dinner-time option loved by kids of the 1980s. Placed on top of mini bagels were various pizza toppings, including cheese, tomatoes and meats.

Marathon

The beloved nutty chocolate bar Snickers, was once known as Marathon. The bar was introduced by Mars in 1930, but was loved by those of the 1980s before changing its name to Snickers in 1990. However,a retro edition using the original name and branding was recently launched.

Snickers and Marathon (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Jon Le-Bon - stock.adobe.com

Arctic Roll

Arctic Roll was a traditional British sweet treat, which consisted of vanilla ice cream wrapped in sponge cake. While the dessert can still be created, it is not as commonly enjoyed as it was in the 1980s.