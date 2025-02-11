Three North West pubs have been named in the top 20 most popular UK boozers on Google Maps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Google Maps’ 20th birthday, Google has revealed the top 20 UK pubs which are most beloved by Brits taking to their maps app to ensure they get to some of the country’s biggest and best loved boozers without getting lost.

According to Google, the data offers a unique insight into the UK's pub scene, highlighting the diverse and delicious drinking and social experiences that resonate most with people. From traditional locals to trendy gastropubs, this list showcases the places that have captured hearts (and thirsts...).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three North West pubs have been named in the top 20 most popular UK boozers on Google Maps | National World

On point stands out from the list - clearly Wetherspoons are still capturing our hearts with great efficacy… given that they cover half of the shortlist. Here’s the top 20 list in full.

The UK’s top 20 pubs:

The Standing Order - JD Wetherspoon The Velvet Coaster - JD Wetherspoon (501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA) The Counting House - JD Wetherspoon Anchor Bankside The Albert & The Lion - JD Wetherspoon (Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 4RU) The Palladium - JD Wetherspoon Waxy O'Connor's London Sherlock Holmes The Moon in the Square - JD Wetherspoon Founder's Arms O'Neill's Wardour Street Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem The Montagu Pyke - JD Wetherspoon The Moon Under Water - JD Wetherspoon (68-74 Deansgate, Manchester M3 2FN) The Angel Hotel - JD Wetherspoon The Churchill Arms, Kensington The Liberty Bounds - JD Wetherspoon The Horniman at Hays Royal Victoria Pavilion The World's End