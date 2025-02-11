That's my local! 3 North West pubs named in top 20 most popular UK watering holes on Google Maps
To celebrate Google Maps’ 20th birthday, Google has revealed the top 20 UK pubs which are most beloved by Brits taking to their maps app to ensure they get to some of the country’s biggest and best loved boozers without getting lost.
According to Google, the data offers a unique insight into the UK's pub scene, highlighting the diverse and delicious drinking and social experiences that resonate most with people. From traditional locals to trendy gastropubs, this list showcases the places that have captured hearts (and thirsts...).
On point stands out from the list - clearly Wetherspoons are still capturing our hearts with great efficacy… given that they cover half of the shortlist. Here’s the top 20 list in full.
The UK’s top 20 pubs:
- The Standing Order - JD Wetherspoon
- The Velvet Coaster - JD Wetherspoon (501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA)
- The Counting House - JD Wetherspoon
- Anchor Bankside
- The Albert & The Lion - JD Wetherspoon (Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 4RU)
- The Palladium - JD Wetherspoon
- Waxy O'Connor's London
- Sherlock Holmes
- The Moon in the Square - JD Wetherspoon
- Founder's Arms
- O'Neill's Wardour Street
- Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem
- The Montagu Pyke - JD Wetherspoon
- The Moon Under Water - JD Wetherspoon (68-74 Deansgate, Manchester M3 2FN)
- The Angel Hotel - JD Wetherspoon
- The Churchill Arms, Kensington
- The Liberty Bounds - JD Wetherspoon
- The Horniman at Hays
- Royal Victoria Pavilion
- The World's End