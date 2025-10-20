One of Blackpool’s most beloved institutions, Notarianni’s Ice Cream is preparing to wrap up its 2025 season with just two weeks left before the shutters come down for winter.

The much-loved family-run parlour will serve its final scoops of the year on November, Sunday, 2nd marking the end of another sweet summer by the seaside.

As the countdown begins loyal customers are being encouraged to stock their freezers with Notarianni’s signature vanilla to help tide them over during the off-season.

Notarianni Ices in South Shore - a Blackpool legend | National World

With demand rising fast the iconic parlour has once again brought back its popular take-home freezer tubs, available in 500ml, 1 litre, and 2 litre sizes - perfect for those craving a scoop (or two) once the doors close.

To make things even more exciting Winter Supply Kits have also returned by popular demand. Each kit includes a 1 litre take-home tub, five classic chocolate flakes, a pack of wafers, two toppings and one sauce - offering everything fans need to recreate the full Notarianni’s experience from home.

Topping choices include: rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, sherbet and nuts. Sauce options include: raspberry, chocolate , bubblegum and lime.

All kits and tubs are available in-store only and are subject to availability. The team has confirmed that no pre-orders will be taken, so customers are encouraged to visit early to avoid disappointment.

A spokesperson for Notarianni’s said: “With our season ending on November, 2nd our take-home tubs are starting to become extremely popular to keep your freezers topped up whilst we are closed around this time of year.

“We do three sizes of take home freezer packs, 500ml, 1 litre and 2 litre containers. Our winter supply kits are also now back in stock too, each pack contains 1 litre take home freezer pack, five flakes, pack of wafers, two toppings and one sauce.” Each pack is £13 or £25 for two.

Notarianni’s has been a fixture of Blackpool’s Promenade since 1928 delighting generations of locals and visitors alike with its famously creamy, one-flavour vanilla ice cream.

If you want to get your fix before the season ends, now’s the time because once the doors close on November 2nd you’ll have to wait until spring 2026 for your next scoop.