Score two delicious courses and a cocktail at TGI Fridays for as little as £34.99 with this new nationwide dining deal – available seven days a week.

Fancy a feast without rinsing your bank balance? This red-hot TGI Fridays deal is serving up stacked burgers, crispy wings and cocktails for a fraction of the usual price – and it’s available every day of the week.

Right now on Wowcher, you can grab two courses and a cocktail each for two people for just £34.99. Planning a bigger bash? Go all out with a table for six and pay just £99.99 total – that’s under £17 a head. Not bad when you’re saving up to 59 per cent.

Pick from 46 TGI Fridays locations nationwide and dine any day you like – including weekends. But don’t hang about. These deals are flying.

What do you get?

You’ll each get a starter, a main and a cocktail – all the big hitters are on the menu. We’re talking Boneless Hot Wings, Mozzarella Dippers, Maple Bacon Skins, burgers stacked high, sizzling fajitas and crispy chicken strips, just to name a few.

Thirsty? Cocktails include Sex On The Beach, Cherry Coke (with a twist), Applejack Cooler and more. You can also swap for beer, cider, mocktails or soft drinks if you prefer.

You’ve got until 31 October 2025 to redeem your voucher, and it’s valid seven days a week – so whether it’s a birthday, mate date or just a treat-yourself Tuesday, it’s covered.

Deal highlights:

Two courses and a cocktail each from £34.99 for two

Save up to 59% – options for 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 people

46 UK restaurants to choose from

Valid every day of the week

Cocktails, mocktails, burgers, fajitas and more

Voucher valid until 31 October 2025

Premium mains like New York Strip cost extra

Nearly 70 people have jumped on this already today – and at this price, it won’t hang around.