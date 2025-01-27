Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of Terry’s discovered that it used to sell a Chocolate Apple version

Terry’s Chocolate Apple was discontinued in 1954

Terry’s has not confirmed a return

Fans have discovered a discontinued Terry’s Chocolate product, and have demanded its return to shelves.

A TikTok video by an account named @belongwealth, has gone viral which revealed that Terry’s first fruit chocolate product was actually the Terry’s Chocolate Apple.

Fans have now demanded that Terry’s bring the product back, as many would like to try it for the first time.

Terry's Chocolate Orange fans discover discontinued flavour and demand it comes back (Photo: Ben Gingell - stock.adobe.com) | Ben Gingell - stock.adobe.com

What is Terry's Chocolate Apple?

Terry’s Chocolate Apple was first launched by Terry’s Chocolate Works in 1926, as its first fruit-based chocolate product. Following its success, Terry's Chocolate Orange was launched in 1932.

Due to rationing and limitations on cocoa imports after World War 2 and the success of Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Terry’s decided to discontinue the chocolate apple in 1954.

What has the public said about the Terry’s Chocolate Apple?

After the TikTok video from @belongwealth, many took to the comments to demand the return of Terry’s Chocolate Apple.

One TikTok user wrote: “We were ROBBED of a chocolate apple”, another wrote: “Now I really want to try the chocolate apple”, and another wrote: “They could bring back the apple one if they marketed it right. I know I would want to try it.”

Will the Terry’s Chocolate Apple return?

Following the demand for the return of Terry’s Chocolate Apple, Terry’s has made no comment on the discussion and has not confirmed a return.

What other products do Terry’s sell?

While Terry’s Chocolate Orange is the company’s most popular and beloved product, it also sells other flavours and variations.

As part of the Chocolate Orange range, Terry’s also sells a dark chocolate version, Exploding Candy Milk Ball, Toffee Crunch Milk Ball, Mini Eggs, ice cream sticks, ice cream, chocolate bars, truffles, sharing bags and an advent calendar.

Terry’s currently only sells two other flavours in its range, which includes the Chocolate Milk Ball and Chocolate Mint Milk Ball.

For more information on Terry’s, please visit its website.