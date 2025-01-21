Stefani's Pizzeria in Blackpool revolutionises lunchtime staple with pizza sandwich creation

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 20:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
You might think the classic sandwich can’t be improved, but a Blackpool restaurateur is set to prove you wrong with his latest creation.

Nico Stefani, owner of Stefani's Pizzeria on Cedar Square, has taken the lunchtime staple to new heights, transforming it into a dining experience.

The 35-year-old has introduced a delicious range of pizza sandwiches, made fresh to order with dough baked in-house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pizza sandwiches from Stefani's PizzeriaPizza sandwiches from Stefani's Pizzeria
Pizza sandwiches from Stefani's Pizzeria | Nico and Rebecca Stefani

It was an idea he and his chefs cooked up while searching for something unique during their breaks at work.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Mr Stefani said: “The pizza sandwich was something that me and the chefs would make during the shifts when we were hungry.

“If you’re eating pizza twice a day you’ll want something a bit different. The sandwich is my all time favourite thing for a lunchtime snack.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cooked in a wood-fired oven, the sandwiches come with a range of mouth-watering fillings, including Italian BLT and hunter’s chicken.

Croissant sandwiches from Stefani's PizzeriaCroissant sandwiches from Stefani's Pizzeria
Croissant sandwiches from Stefani's Pizzeria | Nico and Rebecca Stefani

“All our fillings are freshly cooked or imported meats from Italy, it is really good quality,” he added.

If that doesn’t make your taste buds water, what about a scrumptious croissant sandwich?

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Stefani said he saw lots of croissant sandwiches during his trip to Italy and decided to bring the idea back to Lancashire.

His personal favourite filling is salami and cheese, but there are also a variety of sweet options too.

The sandwiches come with a range of mouth-watering fillingsThe sandwiches come with a range of mouth-watering fillings
The sandwiches come with a range of mouth-watering fillings | Nico and Rebecca Stefani

The sandwiches have already proven a hit with locals, with many returning regularly for their fix.

He said: “When we launched the sandwiches our local customers loved them. We see them every week coming in for the sandwiches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For the last couple of months we have been making a couple of new sandwiches to see what people like. At Christmas we had roast turkey and cranberry sauce”.

Looking ahead, Stefani’s Pizzeria plans to launch a new lunch menu in February, with the pizza and croissant sandwiches becoming a permanent option.

Related topics:BlackpoolPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice