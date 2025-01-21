Stefani's Pizzeria in Blackpool revolutionises lunchtime staple with pizza sandwich creation
Nico Stefani, owner of Stefani's Pizzeria on Cedar Square, has taken the lunchtime staple to new heights, transforming it into a dining experience.
The 35-year-old has introduced a delicious range of pizza sandwiches, made fresh to order with dough baked in-house.
It was an idea he and his chefs cooked up while searching for something unique during their breaks at work.
Mr Stefani said: “The pizza sandwich was something that me and the chefs would make during the shifts when we were hungry.
“If you’re eating pizza twice a day you’ll want something a bit different. The sandwich is my all time favourite thing for a lunchtime snack.”
Cooked in a wood-fired oven, the sandwiches come with a range of mouth-watering fillings, including Italian BLT and hunter’s chicken.
“All our fillings are freshly cooked or imported meats from Italy, it is really good quality,” he added.
If that doesn’t make your taste buds water, what about a scrumptious croissant sandwich?
Mr Stefani said he saw lots of croissant sandwiches during his trip to Italy and decided to bring the idea back to Lancashire.
His personal favourite filling is salami and cheese, but there are also a variety of sweet options too.
The sandwiches have already proven a hit with locals, with many returning regularly for their fix.
He said: “When we launched the sandwiches our local customers loved them. We see them every week coming in for the sandwiches.
“For the last couple of months we have been making a couple of new sandwiches to see what people like. At Christmas we had roast turkey and cranberry sauce”.
Looking ahead, Stefani’s Pizzeria plans to launch a new lunch menu in February, with the pizza and croissant sandwiches becoming a permanent option.
