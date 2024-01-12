A meaty debate has broken out after a PETA activist wore a dress made out of cabbage in a Veganuary stunt.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rayner Croft walked along Blackpool Promenade in a full-length dress, which was made entirely from leafy greens - but the PR stunt has divided opinion.

The model and activist posed as 'Lettuce Lady' in the resort, because it was recently named one of the 'meatiest' locations in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But meat eaters have kicked back at the Veganuary campaign. Blackpool's most vocal carnivores said they will not give up their favourite steaks and bacon sandwiches.

'We were meant to eat meat', some argued. "We have the teeth designed for it and we need the protein and iron from meats. If you want to be a vegan or a vegetarian that is YOUR choice. But leave the rest of us to OUR choices."

But others praised PETA's 'beautiful' protest.

Kay Kelly-Toole described it as 'a lovely way to advertise veganism'. adding: 'encourage less meat but don't expect people to stop eating whatever they like.' Beverley Butterfield called it 'Fabulous'. "A gentle request to not eat meat...Hard line activism sends people the other way."

She added: "I know vegans don't understand flexitarians, but my point of view is anything is better than nothing. If everyone only ate meat twice a week say it would still mean a lot less animals were slaughtered."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Elsdon, a PETA campaigner, told Blackpool Gazette: "We thought this was a beautiful way to encourage people to go vegan. Veganism is a really lovely thing to do, you're saving so many animals. It's better for you health, better for your environment, so what better way to promote veganism that with our beautiful lettuce lady here today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another praised her 'peaceful stand'. "She isn't glueing herself to the floor or pouring blood in a restaurant," said Beverley Butterfield. "All Christmas there have been turkey adverts, and all over Easter there will be lamb adverts. She is making a peaceful stand."