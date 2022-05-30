Stanley Bar to reopen as Stanley Showbar after £500,000 refurb with performane of The Greatest Showman

Set to open on Thursday, the bar – renamed The Stanley Showbar - has been transformed by Daniel Thwaites, which owns the building and has fully re-vamped its interiors and outdoor space.

The new operators, Steven Whalley and Scott Pollard, who also operate Garlands and The Bridge in Blackpool, have created an all-day entertainment venue with a VIP area and outdoor courtyard.

Prior to the major refurbishment, the bar – once a leader of Blackpool’s nightlife pack – had been left empty due to the pandemic and subsequently suffered structural issues such as dry rot and a damaged roof.

The new-look Stanley Showbar after a £500,000 refurb

The venue has now been refurbed from top to bottom and Steven said: “After months of hard work, we can’t wait to open The Stanley Showbar’s doors to the community. The venue looks incredible and the entertainment that we have lined up is like nothing else in Blackpool. We have an action-packed opening night planned and we’ll be open from noon every day, with a different act each night.

" From drag queens to house bands, rock ‘n’ roll events to weekly competitions and comedians, there will be something for everyone. Our other two venues are proudly in the Top 4 on TripAdvisor for ‘Nightlife in Blackpool’, and we expect to see The Stanley Showbar in a top spot before long.”

“This is the second time that we’ve worked with Daniel Thwaites and throughout the entire process, they’ve shared our enthusiasm for the design and feel of the venue. We share a mutual understanding for the importance of Blackpool’s night-time economy and the positive impact venues like The Stanley Showbar have on the local community.”