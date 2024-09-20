Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Packets of corned beef have been taken off the shelves in a listeria alert in the North West.

Spar-branded corned beef is being taken off sale because “listeria monocytogenes” have been detected.

Listeria bacteria often cause flu-like symptoms, and can include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it can prove more serious. The Food Standards Agency, which is overseeing the recall, says: “In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Spar packets of corned beef, which have been recalled by the manufacturer James Hall and Co because of a listeria scare | James Hall and Co

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

The affected packets are manufactured by James Hall and Co, and are Spar own brand. They are 120g and have the best before date of September 20.

Anyone who has bought a packet should return it to the shop from where it was bought for a refund. No other products are affected, says James Hall and Co. However, the recall only covers stores in the north west of England.

There have been several listeria outbreaks this year, including when the bacteria was found in many products made by the Real Wrap company and in Morrison’s cheese.