Spar corned beef recalled in listeria scare in north west of England
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Spar-branded corned beef is being taken off sale because “listeria monocytogenes” have been detected.
Listeria bacteria often cause flu-like symptoms, and can include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
But it can prove more serious. The Food Standards Agency, which is overseeing the recall, says: “In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”
The affected packets are manufactured by James Hall and Co, and are Spar own brand. They are 120g and have the best before date of September 20.
Anyone who has bought a packet should return it to the shop from where it was bought for a refund. No other products are affected, says James Hall and Co. However, the recall only covers stores in the north west of England.
There have been several listeria outbreaks this year, including when the bacteria was found in many products made by the Real Wrap company and in Morrison’s cheese.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.